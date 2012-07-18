BRASILIA, July 18 Brazilian telecom regulator
Anatel is suspending sales of new mobile plans by three carriers
in some states until they improve services after rising consumer
complaints about poor coverage, said the agency's head, João
Batista de Resende, on Wednesday.
TIM Participações, the Brazilian unit of Telecom
Italia, will be prohibited from selling new plans in
19 states. Sales by Grupo Oi will be banned in five
states and sales by Claro, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos
Slim's America Movil, will be banned in three states.