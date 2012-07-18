BRASILIA, July 18 Brazilian telecom regulator Anatel is suspending sales of new mobile plans by three carriers in some states until they improve services after rising consumer complaints about poor coverage, said the agency's head, João Batista de Resende, on Wednesday.

TIM Participações, the Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia, will be prohibited from selling new plans in 19 states. Sales by Grupo Oi will be banned in five states and sales by Claro, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, will be banned in three states.