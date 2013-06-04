By Randall Palmer and Euan Rocha
OTTAWA/TORONTO, June 4 Canada rejected the
transfer of Mobilicity's wireless spectrum licenses to Telus
Corp on Tuesday, effectively blocking its takeover of the
struggling startup as the government seeks to hold back industry
leaders from swallowing smaller rivals.
The ruling is a warning to companies like BCE Inc's
Bell and rival Rogers Communications that any future
deals will likely face obstacles.
However, Industry Minister Christian Paradis indicated that
the government may still approve the big three wireless phone
companies buying up airwave spectrum from smaller players after
a ban on such deals expires in early 2014, as long as it did not
result in "undue spectrum concentration."
During an auction that began in 2008, the government put a
five-year ban on the transfer of spectrum - bandwidth used for
phone calls and data transmission - set aside for new entrants.
Even though the ban expires only in early 2014, Telus last
month struck a C$380 million ($367 million) deal to buy
debt-laden Mobilicity because the start-up company faced
possible bankruptcy unless it was acquired. Telus asked the
government to waive the ban and allow it to take over
Mobilicity's spectrum licenses.
Paradis said he believes Mobilicity had lots of options, and
bankruptcy was not foregone conclusion. And his ruling to reject
Telus' application effectively quashes the takeover deal.
"Our government has been clear that spectrum set aside for
new entrants was not intended to be transferred to incumbents,"
Paradis said. "We will not waive this condition of license and
will not approve this, or any other, transfer of set-aside
spectrum to an incumbent ahead of the five-year limit."
After the expiry of the license transfer ban in early 2014,
Paradis said, he would still frown on any license transfer that
results in too much concentration of spectrum in the hands of a
few players, in a particular region or market.
UNCERTAINTY AHEAD
Telus will not challenge the government's ruling, said Ted
Woodhead, head of regulatory affairs at Telus.
Mobilicity said it was reviewing the government's decision
and would comment further after speaking with Telus and other
stakeholders.
Mobilicity and other upstarts such as Wind, which bought
spectrum during the 2008 auction, have so far helped to lower
average wireless phone bills for Canadian consumers. But they
have also struggled to be profitable, a factor that has forced
them to explore alternatives.
However, Tuesday's decision has opened up the possibility
that Wind Mobile could combine with Mobilicity.
Anthony Lacavera, the entrepreneur behind the launch of Wind
Mobile, told Reuters on Tuesday he was eager to enter into talks
with Mobilicity about an acquisition.
Veritas Investment analyst Neeraj Monga sees Mobilicity's
creditors being open to a bid from Wind, as they are left with
few options in light of the government's ruling.
But others remain skeptical that Mobilicity would be able to
attract competitive bids given the challenges in the industry.
"The wireless industry is extremely capital intensive and it
naturally gravitates toward more scale," said Chris Marangi, an
associate portfolio manager at GAMCO Investors which owns stakes
in a few Canadian telecom players. "Industry Canada can't change
the laws of economics. They can't make an uneconomic industry
structure work. They can't make it profitable."
ROGERS DEALS
Paradis' warning about not permitting proposed spectrum
transfers that would result in undue concentration has potential
implications beyond the Telus-Mobilicty deal.
Rogers last month announced a deal giving it an option to
buy Quebecor Inc's unused spectrum in the Toronto
area. Quebecor's wireless arm bought the airwaves during the
2008 auction in which the federal government had set aside some
airwaves for new entrants, including Quebecor.
In January, Rogers struck a similar deal with rival Shaw
Communications for an option to buy Shaw's unused
spectrum in certain provinces.
Paradis did not directly comment on the Rogers deals, as the
company has options in both cases and has not yet submitted any
official applications to transfer the licenses.
"This was not the intention of the government, to have the
set-aside spectrum to be sold to incumbents," said Paradis. "I
cannot judge about some hypothetical proposals coming in, but
the decisions will be based on the key parameters of the policy
framework."
The government also said it was delaying an auction for 700
megahertz spectrum to give companies additional time to finalize
their approaches and consider its decision on spectrum license
transfers.
"The fact that the government has pushed back the spectrum
transfer rules and the auction suggests that the government will
make some changes to promote competition. If they were not going
to make any changes, they wouldn't have changed the schedule,"
said Monga, adding that Ottawa may allow new entrants to pay for
spectrum either over the life of the license term, or over a
period of five years.