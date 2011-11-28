* ECTA argues telcos enjoy unfair subsidies
* EU telecoms chief mulling cut in copper network charges
* Telecoms providers against lower charges
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Nov 28 European telecoms
lobbying group ECTA urged EU regulators on Monday to cut fees
charged by dominant operators for access to copper wire
networks, arguing such firms enjoyed unfair subsidies.
The call by the ECTA, which represents new entrants to the
industry and internet service providers, could increase pressure
on telecoms firms hostile to a tentative proposal by the EU's
telecoms chief to cut the fees they charge rivals to use their
copper-based networks.
"European consumers and competitors should not have to pay
excessive prices to dominant operators," ECTA Chairman Tom Ruhan
said in a statement.
"It must be made clear that dominant operators that receive
excess profits from their legacy networks paid by their
customers should pay the money back by reducing charges on
high-speed fibre networks," he said.
Ruhan said another option was to channel the money into a
fund available for other potential investors in open fibre
networks.
Former state-owned telecoms operators such as Deutsche
Telekom AG, Telefonica SA, France Telecom SA
and Telecom Italia SpA inherited copper-based
networks when they were privatised in the 1990s.
EU Telecoms Commissioner Neelie Kroes said last month
operators were too comfortable with their old systems and had
little interest in spending heavily to install fibre networks.
She reiterated on Monday that she was looking at price cuts.
"We are exploring whether copper prices could be gradually
adjusted after a certain time," Kroes said in a speech to be
delivered at an ECTA conference in Brussels.
She said increasing broadband penetration across the
27-country European Union by 10 percentage points could boost
growth by 0.9 percent to 1.5 percent.
Telecom Italia Chief Executive Franco Bernabe has criticised
Kroes' idea as "simply crazy".
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by David Holmes)