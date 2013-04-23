* Q1 service revenue down 0.4 percent vs 1.5 pct rise in Q4
* Has added 318,000 4G users in five months since launch
* Expects to have 1 million 4G customers by Christmas
By Kate Holton
LONDON, April 23 EE, Britain's biggest mobile
operator, posted a fall in first- quarter service revenue as the
addition of 318,000 customers to its new superfast 4G service
failed to offset a fall in its wider subscriber base.
EE, giving 4G subscriber numbers for the first time since it
stole a march on rivals by being first into the market, said
customer loyalty overall remained strong and the amount each
user was paying had increased year-on-year.
The figures are significant as a barometer of trends in the
sector and also for the company itself which is being lined up
for a possible stock market flotation.
The group said the heavy fall in the less-profitable
pay-as-you-go sector was in line with its focus on higher-value
services.
"(We have) said that by Christmas EE will have 1 million 4G
customers," Chief Executive Olaf Swantee said. "And we can
announce that we are well on track versus that plan. We have had
a strong uptake."
EE, formerly called Everything Everywhere and a joint
venture by France Telecom and Deutsche Telekom
, said service revenue had dropped 0.4 percent in the
three months to the end of March, compared with a rise of 1.5
percent in the fourth quarter.
Service revenue is a key industry metric for the telecoms
sector which shows the underlying health of the business as it
comes from the provision of ongoing services and does not
include the impact of handset purchases.
Including the impact of regulatory changes to the sector,
service revenue was down 5.4 percent year-on-year.
SERVICE REVENUE
"The 4G number is a bit disappointing and the service
revenue decline at 5.4 percent is a pretty significant
deterioration," Espirito Santo analyst Nick Brown said.
EE said it had added 318,000 people to its superfast 4G
service in the first five months of trading and expected to pass
the 400,000 mark shortly. Those using the network were
downloading and uploading video and were less likely to use WiFi
networks.
The joint venture gained a head start in the 4G race when it
re-used existing airwaves to launch services last October. Its
rivals including Telefonica's O2 and Vodafone
will launch their own offerings later this year.
Analyst Brown said the 318,000 figure was slightly
disappointing given the amount of marketing spent on the new
service.
The launch of 4G and the wider tidying up of the group's
subscriber base to more profitable customers comes in an
important year for EE, as its owners conduct a review to
consider whether to list a stake in the group.
France Telecom has chosen Morgan Stanley and Bank of
America Merrill Lynch to advise it on a potential
initial public offering, while Deutsche Telekom is expected to
hire JP Morgan for the sale, multiple sources from the
sector have said.
Swantee said the group was making good progress with its
cost base, either by removing redundant sites within the network
or closing unnecessary shops.