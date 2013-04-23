* Q1 service revenue down 0.4 percent vs 1.5 pct rise in Q4

* Has added 318,000 4G users in five months since launch

* Expects to have 1 million 4G customers by Christmas

By Kate Holton

LONDON, April 23 EE, Britain's biggest mobile operator, posted a fall in first- quarter service revenue as the addition of 318,000 customers to its new superfast 4G service failed to offset a fall in its wider subscriber base.

EE, giving 4G subscriber numbers for the first time since it stole a march on rivals by being first into the market, said customer loyalty overall remained strong and the amount each user was paying had increased year-on-year.

The figures are significant as a barometer of trends in the sector and also for the company itself which is being lined up for a possible stock market flotation.

The group said the heavy fall in the less-profitable pay-as-you-go sector was in line with its focus on higher-value services.

"(We have) said that by Christmas EE will have 1 million 4G customers," Chief Executive Olaf Swantee said. "And we can announce that we are well on track versus that plan. We have had a strong uptake."

EE, formerly called Everything Everywhere and a joint venture by France Telecom and Deutsche Telekom , said service revenue had dropped 0.4 percent in the three months to the end of March, compared with a rise of 1.5 percent in the fourth quarter.

Service revenue is a key industry metric for the telecoms sector which shows the underlying health of the business as it comes from the provision of ongoing services and does not include the impact of handset purchases.

Including the impact of regulatory changes to the sector, service revenue was down 5.4 percent year-on-year.

SERVICE REVENUE

"The 4G number is a bit disappointing and the service revenue decline at 5.4 percent is a pretty significant deterioration," Espirito Santo analyst Nick Brown said.

EE said it had added 318,000 people to its superfast 4G service in the first five months of trading and expected to pass the 400,000 mark shortly. Those using the network were downloading and uploading video and were less likely to use WiFi networks.

The joint venture gained a head start in the 4G race when it re-used existing airwaves to launch services last October. Its rivals including Telefonica's O2 and Vodafone will launch their own offerings later this year.

Analyst Brown said the 318,000 figure was slightly disappointing given the amount of marketing spent on the new service.

The launch of 4G and the wider tidying up of the group's subscriber base to more profitable customers comes in an important year for EE, as its owners conduct a review to consider whether to list a stake in the group.

France Telecom has chosen Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Merrill Lynch to advise it on a potential initial public offering, while Deutsche Telekom is expected to hire JP Morgan for the sale, multiple sources from the sector have said.

Swantee said the group was making good progress with its cost base, either by removing redundant sites within the network or closing unnecessary shops.