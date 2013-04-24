* Gulf operators Etisalat and Ooredoo battling for asset
* Stake is worth 4.46 bln euros at current market price
* Moroccan kingdom must approve Vivendi's choice of bidder
* Deal is key to Vivendi strategic overhaul
By Leila Abboud, Sophie Sassard and Christian Plumb
PARIS/LONDON, April 24 Vivendi has
received two binding offers from Gulf companies for a 53 percent
stake in Maroc Telecom, the first tangible sign of
progress in the French media and telecom conglomerate's efforts
to remake itself.
Etisalat of the United Arab Emirates and Qatar's
state-owned Ooredoo are vying for the Moroccan
telecoms company.
Vivendi is expected to choose a preferred bidder early next
week, then go into exclusive negotiations, said a person with
direct knowledge of the matter.
Vivendi would be content with 5 billion euros for the stake,
the person said before the two offers were submitted, adding
that another factor would be the legal clauses each bidder put
in their offers because they could slow down closing.
A second person close to one of the bidders said on
Wednesday that 5 billion euros would be a generous price for
Vivendi's stake, which has a current market value of 4.46
billion euros ($5.80 billion).
Maroc Telecom shares rose 1.4 percent to 110 dirhams in
Casablanca.
Vivendi is one year into a planned overhaul aimed at
lowering its exposure to capital-intensive telecoms and focusing
more on media. It already failed to sell video game firm
Activision Blizzard and Brazilian telecoms unit GVT
last year, and will face shareholders at an annual meeting on
April 30.
Morocco's government owns 30 percent of Maroc Telecom and
must approve Vivendi's choice of buyer, adding a political
dimension to the auction.
The buyer must also fund a buyout option to be offered to
minority shareholders, adding to the purchase price.
Sources close to the process told Reuters earlier that the
eventual winner will need to satisfy Vivendi's price
expectations, while also convince the Moroccans that it is the
best custodian for one of their biggest national assets.
Both the UAE and Qatar are important trading partners with
Morocco, whose economy has suffered from a dip in tourism since
the Arab Spring uprisings and the euro zone crisis.
Etisalat did not disclose details of its bid but said in a
statement on Wednesday that it would finance a transaction from
external sources and had arranged funding from both local and
international banks.
The company has lined up an $8 billion dual-tranche loan,
bankers working on the deal said earlier this month.
Etisalat has been dogged in its due diligence in preparing
the bid, the first person said, and adept in handling
discussions with the Moroccan authorities.
Etisalat was also appealing to Morocco's sense of prestige
with a promise to make Maroc Telecom the flagship of its African
operations and deploy Maroc Telecom executives throughout the
continent, sources told Reuters earlier.
Etisalat's statement said its offer is subject to "a number
of conditions", securing regulatory approvals in Morocco and
other countries where Maroc Telecom operates, "as well as other
approvals that are part of Etisalat's corporate governance."
An Etisalat spokesman said the group would likely hold an
extraordinary general meeting between May 20-30.
Ooredoo's chief strategy officer, Jeremy Sell, said its
binding bid contained few legal conditions, and would go forward
if the Moroccan government's approval was secured.
"Vivendi is now in the driving seat. We tried to make it a
bid they can sign now."
Sell added that Ooredoo had also taken pains to engage with
the local management of Maroc Telecom and the government.
"We spent a lot of time with the key parties to hear their
concerns," said Sell. "We would be happy to take on local
partners, and work to expand Maroc Telecom overseas and in the
country via more network investment."
Sell added that Ooredoo had "substantially increased" the
price it offered from its preliminary bid and, while declining
to give a specific figure, he said the bid was in cash.
Maroc Telecom offers fixed-line, mobile and Internet
services in the kingdom and is one of Africa's top telecom
firms, with units in Burkina Faso, Gabon, Mali and Mauritania.
The buyer will inherit a firm that has been a reliable cash
machine for Vivendi but has seen slower growth in recent years,
analysts say, although there is growth potential in sub-Saharan
Africa, where sales and profits rose last year.
Vivendi shares closed up 2.7 percent at 17 euros a share,
while the French blue-chip index rose 1.6 percent.