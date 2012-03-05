BRUSSELS, March 5 The European Competitive
Telecommunications Association is set to say European Union
telecoms chief Neelie Kroes should not bow to pressure from
telecoms providers opposed to lower fees for rivals accessing
their copper networks.
Major operators have benefited from current prices, leaving
alternative providers at a disadvantage, ECTA chairman Tom Ruhan
will say in a letter to be sent to Kroes on Tuesday and obtained
by Reuters on Monday.
"It should therefore be a concern to policy-makers that
current pricing rules have not led to sustainable competitive
markets from a financial perspective," the letter will say.
Ruhan cited data from a 2010 study by London-based
consultants Analysys Mason which found the profit margins of
Europe's largest entrants had consistently trailed those of
dominant players and were negative in many cases.
ECTA's letter will come as the European Commission considers
pricing guidelines for next-generation fibre optic networks due
to be announced later this year.
Kroes, in charge of telecoms issues at the EC, said last
year she might tell telecoms companies to lower access charges
to copper-based networks to force them to invest in fibre
optics.
Telecoms companies have fought back. Last week, Vodafone
chief executive Vittorio Colao said the Commission had
an "auto-pilot regulation mentality", adding that regulatory
intervention could hurt investments and growth.
ECTA members include Bouygues Telecom, BSkyB
, Cable & Wireless, Swisscom's Italian
broadband company Fastweb and Vivendi's SFR.
The telecoms industry needs more regulation rather than
less, Ruhan will tell Kroes.
"It is not clear that, if faced with a further serious
set-back due to inadequate regulation, that investment in
competitive telecoms would ever recover," he will say. "All that
is needed now is your commitment to remain firm in defence of
Europe's consumers and competitiveness."