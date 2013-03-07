Canada suspends talks with Boeing over jet purchase
OTTAWA, June 1 The Canadian government has suspended talks with Boeing Co over the planned purchase of Super Hornet jets as a stopgap measure, an official said on Thursday.
BRUSSELS, March 7 EU antitrust regulators said on Thursday they were closing a preliminary investigation into Europe's biggest telecoms firms over development of new technology standards for mobile services.
The European Commission, which acts as competition watchdog for the 27-country European Union, said it was satisfied that the operators had handed standardisation work over to the GSMA mobile industry grouping and other sector-wide associations.
It had been worried that work by five major operators - Vodafone, France Telecom, Telecom Italia , Deutsche Telekom and Telefonica -risked shutting out competitors and harming consumers.
"The Commission welcomes this transfer, which allows more stakeholder participation. It is a positive step that reduces the risk of standard setting work affecting competition negatively," the Commission said in a statement.
OTTAWA, June 1 The Canadian government has suspended talks with Boeing Co over the planned purchase of Super Hornet jets as a stopgap measure, an official said on Thursday.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., June 1 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is testing a program that allows store workers to deliver packages ordered on the store's website after they finish their shifts, as the retailer looks for ways to close the gap with rival Amazon.com Inc.