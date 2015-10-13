* Competition regulators in Brussels seen taking a harder
line Danish merger deal abandoned last month due to opposition
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS Oct 13 Regulators should take a more
favourable view of consolidation in European telecoms markets,
the CEOs of 10 European telecoms companies said on Tuesday,
reflecting concerns that proposed deals still to be vetted in
the UK and Italy might fall foul of the competition authorities.
The European Commission has taken a harder line on mergers
between mobile network operators since EU Competition
Commissioner Margrethe Vestager took office last year,
scuppering a Danish deal between TeliaSonera and
Telenor last month.
The chief executives of 10 companies - Deutsche Telekom
, Orange, Telefonica and Telecom
Italia, KPN, TeliaSonera, Telenor, Austria
Telekom, Portugal Telecom and Belgian
operator Proximus - urged regulators to consider
investment, innovation, efficiency and quality of service when
assessing mergers.
"Our sector is in need of building scale and markets need to
function at optimal levels," the CEOs said in a statement ahead
of a conference in Brussels. "We want to ensure more investment
and higher value for money for customers."
The call comes as Brussels is set to open an in-depth
investigation into Three UK mobile network owner Hutchison
Whampoa's 10.3 billion-pound ($15.7 billion) deal to
buy Telefonica's O2 UK and make the combine the
country's biggest operator ahead of EE and Vodafone.
Meanwhile the UK competition regulator is vetting the $20
billion deal for national fixed line network operator BT
to acquire EE from Orange and Deutsche Telekom.
Telecoms companies have been on a buying spree over the past
three years, with Vestager's predecessor in Brussels waving
through similar "four-to-three" consolidation deals in Austria,
Germany and Ireland after concessions were made which were seen
as conducive to fostering sufficient competition, particularly
from so-called mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs).
But in the Danish case Vestager said she had concluded there
needed to be a fourth actual network operator in that market to
maintain sufficient competition.
"I have no pros or cons when it comes to consolidation, I'm
just very much pro-competition because this is my job, this is
what I do," Vestager told Reuters ast week.
A deal to join Hutchison and Vimpelcom's Italian
subsidiaries to cut the number of mobile network operators there
to three from four is expected to land on her desk next year.
The CEOs also called for lighter rules on giving network
access to market competitors, saying prices should only be
regulated as an exception, in a plea to EU Commissioner Guenther
Oettinger who is currently reviewing the EU's telecoms rules.
"Commercial terms for network access should be the rule ...
only in such a context can we deliver faster coverage for all
Europeans," they said.
($1 = 0.6557 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Greg Mahlich)