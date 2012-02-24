* Telcos in Spain, Italy post lower profit 2011
* Cautious about 2012
* Fast-growing Latin America may not offset domestic slump
By Leila Abboud
PARIS, Feb 24 The growing Latin American
businesses of Telecom Italia and Telefonica
may no longer be enough to offset deep weaknesses and an
increasing need to invest in networks their home markets of
Spain and Italy.
The Spanish and Italian telecom incumbents both sounded
cautious notes for the year ahead on Friday after they posted
full-year results that showed strong growth in South America but
continued domestic challenges.
"Telefonica and Telecom Italia need to invest in their
domestic networks even as the business is declining, all the
while reducing their debt," said Robin Beinenstock, analyst at
Bernstein Research. "It's a bit of a stretch even with Latin
American growth."
European telecoms firms - whose fortunes are closely linked
to economic growth - will face severe domestic headwinds in
2012. The European Commission warned this week that the euro
zone economy overall is heading into its second recession in
just three years.
The downturn is curbing demand for telecommunication
services as consumers trim back talk time and SMS traffic to
save money.
Telecom Italia cut its dividend by 25 percent, abandoning a
prior pledge to increase shareholder returns, and mirroring a
similar cut at Telefonica in December.
Such dividend cuts have become a broad trend in Europe's
telecom sector, threatening its status as a defensive haven for
investors. Telecom operators are also being hit by regulatory
pressure, such as Europe's policy to ratchet down roaming fees,
and bruising price competition in many markets.
Telecom Italia's need to cut debt motivated its dividend
cut, the company said. A tough Italian market is not helping:
mobile and fixed revenues slid roughly 2 percent as
cost-conscious consumers cut back and price competition heated
up.
The picture was much brighter in Latin America where its Tim
Brasil unit is the fastest-growing operator in a booming local
economy, and its Argentina business is also expanding.
But given than the company itself predicted that it would
generate 80 percent of its cash flow in the next two years in
Italy, Latin America's boom is not likely to be enough.
Telecom Italia predicted 2012 revenues and organic core
earnings stable compared to last year.
CAUTION
Telefonica reined in expectations about its growth
prospects after restructuring costs and slowing revenues
contributed to a halving of the Spanish telecom group's net
profit for 2011. Telefonica said it expected to be able to grow
revenues at least 1 percent this year, at the bottom end of a
three-year range it gave a year ago.
The group generates roughly half of revenue in Latin
America, where it is present in fixed and mobile in Brazil,
Argentina, Mexico, Peru, Colombia and Chile, and the rest in
European markets like Spain and the United Kingdom.
Jonathan Dann, analyst at Barclays Capital, said much would
depend on whether Latin America could post the 5-7 percent
growth needed to offset sluggish Europe.
Last year Telefonica's Latin American business posted 5
percent organic revenue growth as mobile and smartphone services
continued to boom. But analysts say its fixed businesses in the
region are coming under increasing pressure, dragging down the
operating margin to 15.8 percent from 20.2 percent.
"The growth engine in Latin America is still there,
especially in Brazil, but Europe is now negative... and is now
weighing more heavily on overall growth than previously
expected," Stuart Reid of Fitch Ratings said of Telefonica.
DEBT LOAD
Both Telecom Italia and Telefonica are currently focusing on
paying down their debt, an important issue since both are being
closely watched by ratings agencies.
Telefonica is trying to reduce a 57 billion euro debt
mountain in a sluggish economic climate. It has pledged to keep
its debt-to-core earnings (OIBDA) ratio target at 2.35 times
this year. At present, net debt to OIBDA is at 2.46 times.
But some investors question whether the group's December
dividend cut is enough for it to meet a tough debt reduction
target, and are asking if Telefonic might have to sell off
assets to raise cash.
Telecom Italia is also trying to pay down some of its 30
billion euros of debts. Italy, whose economy has fallen into
recession, was hit by credit rating cuts in 2012, making debt
reduction even more of a priority for the largest telecom firm
to prevent a costly downgrade.