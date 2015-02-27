* Sector up 22 pct since Jan 2014
* European telecoms now valued more than US peers
* M&A, regulation, convergence behind the upswing
* Vodafone, alternative ops warn on "re-monopolisation"
* More consolidation deals expected
By Leila Abboud, Harro Ten Wolde and Julia Fioretti
PARIS, Feb 27 Europe's big telecom firms are
back to rude financial health after years of poor results and
regulatory pressure, drawing crowds of new investors and
protests from rivals who worry the formerly state-owned
companies may rebuild their monopolies.
Germany's Deutsche Telekom and Spain's Telefonica
have predicted that revenues will grow this year, while
France's Orange and Norway's Telenor have
promised higher future dividends, a major motivation for
investors in the sector.
The renaissance is a marked shift from the past five years
in which the sector's sales fell steadily because of regulation
ending various types of mobile fees and tough competition from
cable operators such as Liberty Global and low-cost
players like France's Iliad.
Sector executives credit the improvement to new 4G
technology that powers speedier mobile broadband, as well as a
more relaxed attitude by regulators to mergers and acquisitions,
and the fees the former state firms can charge to share their
networks.
Deutsche Telekom Chief Executive Tim Hoettges attributed the
rebirth of the firms often referred to as incumbents to the
trend of selling multi-service packages comprising broadband,
television, and fixed and mobile services.
"It is the convergence that makes the incumbents fly," he
said on Thursday. "We are in a better position to tell that
story with confidence."
Thus for the first time in eight years these incumbents
gained broadband market share between January and July 2014,
according to EU Commission figures, beating alternative players
by emphasizing higher speeds.
All this has translated into a 15 percent rise in the
European telecoms index this year, after a 7.5 percent
rise last year. (link.reuters.com/was65t)
Consequently the once yawning valuation gap between U.S. and
European telecoms has reversed, with the European sector now
trading at 19.3 times forward price to earnings compared with 14
times for U.S. peers such as AT&T and Verizon. (link.reuters.com/fym63v)
SOFTER REGULATION
After recent years of recession, the new European Commission
under President Jean-Claude Juncker wants to spur growth in part
by encouraging telecoms firms to invest in faster broadband
infrastructure, which underpins the modern economy.
By way of incentive, Brussels has decided that when telecoms
companies build new high-speed fibre lines they may charge
rivals commercial rates to use them, rather than the regulated
rates that were introduced in the 1990s to inject competition
into the markets.
The regulators are also taking a softer line on
consolidation, prompting a wave of activity: since December
2012, antitrust authorities have approved mobile deals in
Austria, Ireland and Germany, as well as Vodafone's
purchases of cable operators in Germany and Spain.
ECTA, the trade association for alternative operators such
as Iliad and Talk Talk, warns however that
such policies have tipped the balance too far to the big firms.
Its claim is given weight by a Citigroup report titled "The
Rebirth of the telecom monopoly" last November that showed a
decrease in competitiveness in 25 global mobile markets since
late 2011, a shift from the prior decade when incumbents were
losing clients.
The recent rapid re-making of the British market sums up the
big players' rebirth.
BT Group, the former state-owned entity that was
focused on fixed telephony and broadband, has agreed to buy the
country's biggest mobile provider EE. This recreates an
integrated market leader in Britain just as Telefonica dominates
in Spain or Orange in France, competition advocates warn.
BT's rivals, including heavyweight Vodafone - which grew by
stealing mobile business from the former monopolies - are
calling for closer monitoring of the new leader and a full
separation of the Openreach unit that makes its network
available to competitors.
"Some operators can use their networks as a fortress,"
Vodafone boss Vittorio Colao told an audience of lobbyists and
policy makers at an event in Brussels on Thursday.
"We cannot afford to have remonopolisation in Europe."
MORE DEALS COMING
It remains to be seen whether the big firms' stronger
positions will result in higher prices for consumers.
In Austria where the market went from four to three mobile
players in 2013, the cost for average phone and text users rose
by 29 percent between September 2013 and December 2014, while
mobile data users saw costs jump 78 per cent, according to the
Vienna Chamber of Labour.
Senior executives at major telecoms groups say raising
prices across the board remains difficult so instead they must
focus on high-end customers to sell bigger buckets of mobile
data or faster broadband, both of which bring in more revenue.
Bankers and industry executives predict more mergers and
acquisitions in Europe, perhaps eventually across borders.
"Some like Deutsche Telekom, Telenor, Teliasonera will
eventually consolidate the markets outside their home country,"
said one banker.
But he added that so far the likes of Altice,
Hutchison and Iliad founder Xavier Niel were better
placed to buy assets because they had billionaire founders
behind them with big ambitions and were unafraid to load up on
debt. The trio has done recent deals in Portugal, Britain and
Switzerland respectively.
Ramon Fernandez, the chief financial officer of French
incumbent Orange, said he was glad the tough times were over but
added the company had emerged stronger.
As part of the sector shake-out, Orange had to slim down,
cutting 1.6 billion euros in costs and prompting a 57 percent
rise in its share price in 2014. That, says Fernandez, means it
is now in a far better position to compete.
"When your valuation multiples are closer to your
competitors, it gives you more flexibility in expansion
opportunities because you can pay for deals in share and cash,"
he said.
Bruno Grandsard, an investor at Axa Investment Managers,
said there was further upside in the European telecom sector
especially because of the high dividend yields on offer in an
environment of low interest rates.
"The continued decline in profitability is ending, you can
start dreaming about future growth, and the M&A story is not
complete," he said.
