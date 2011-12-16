PARIS Dec 16 France's top telecom regulator said the winners of the auction of a second batch of fourth-generation wireless licences would be announced next week and the sale could reap 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) more than initially hoped.

"If we add up the total of what was sold in October and what we will sell in the coming days, the minimum price the government had set was 2.5 billion euros," Jean-Ludovic Silicani said in an interview on BFM Radio.

"Maybe we will have one billion more than that."

France, which got bids on Thursday from Bouygues, France Telecom, Iliad and Vivendi's SFR, has not disclosed how much each had bid.

It aims to raise at least 1.8 billion euros in the second phase of the auction, which offers so-called "golden frequencies" in the 800 MHz band that allow signals to travel long distances without losing strength.

France has already sold a batch of frequencies in the 2.6 GHz band for 936 million euros, representing a premium to what similar frequencies sold for in some neighbouring European countries.

The results of the auction will shape the competitive landscape for years to come. The amount of spectrum an operator has determines the quality of service it can offer customers surfing the web from smartphones or tablets, a lucrative and fast-growing market. ($1 = 0.7694 euro) (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Leila Abboud; Editing by Dan Lalor)