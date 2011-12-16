PARIS Dec 16 France's top telecom
regulator said the winners of the auction of a second batch of
fourth-generation wireless licences would be announced next week
and the sale could reap 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) more than
initially hoped.
"If we add up the total of what was sold in October and what
we will sell in the coming days, the minimum price the
government had set was 2.5 billion euros," Jean-Ludovic Silicani
said in an interview on BFM Radio.
"Maybe we will have one billion more than that."
France, which got bids on Thursday from Bouygues,
France Telecom, Iliad and Vivendi's
SFR, has not disclosed how much each had bid.
It aims to raise at least 1.8 billion euros in the second
phase of the auction, which offers so-called "golden
frequencies" in the 800 MHz band that allow signals to travel
long distances without losing strength.
France has already sold a batch of frequencies in the 2.6
GHz band for 936 million euros, representing a premium to what
similar frequencies sold for in some neighbouring European
countries.
The results of the auction will shape the competitive
landscape for years to come. The amount of spectrum an operator
has determines the quality of service it can offer customers
surfing the web from smartphones or tablets, a lucrative and
fast-growing market.
($1 = 0.7694 euro)
(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Leila Abboud;
Editing by Dan Lalor)