FRANKFURT, June 16 Bids exceeded 4 billion euros ($4.5 billion) in Germany's auction of radio frequencies for mobile phone network operators, data of the German telecoms regulator showed on Tuesday.

The auction started almost three weeks ago. Germany has set a floor at 1.5 billion euros for the bidders, which are Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica Deutschland and Vodafone.

Analysts have said they expected the auction to raise a maximum of between 4-5 billion euros, far below the 50.8 billion euros the government raised in the auction in 2000 for new 3G network licenses, when there were six groups bidding.

The German government has earmarked the proceeds of the auction for fostering the development of a fast fixed-line broadband network.

On Monday European Union state aid regulators approved a 3-billion-euro support scheme to roll out fast-speed Internet in Germany, saying this was in line with the bloc's target of promoting such services. ($1 = 0.8851 euros) (Reporting by Peter Maushagen and Harro Ten Wolde; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)