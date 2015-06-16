FRANKFURT, June 16 Bids exceeded 4 billion euros
($4.5 billion) in Germany's auction of radio frequencies for
mobile phone network operators, data of the German telecoms
regulator showed on Tuesday.
The auction started almost three weeks ago. Germany has set
a floor at 1.5 billion euros for the bidders, which are Deutsche
Telekom, Telefonica Deutschland and
Vodafone.
Analysts have said they expected the auction to raise a
maximum of between 4-5 billion euros, far below the 50.8 billion
euros the government raised in the auction in 2000 for new 3G
network licenses, when there were six groups bidding.
The German government has earmarked the proceeds of the
auction for fostering the development of a fast fixed-line
broadband network.
On Monday European Union state aid regulators approved a
3-billion-euro support scheme to roll out fast-speed Internet in
Germany, saying this was in line with the bloc's target of
promoting such services.
($1 = 0.8851 euros)
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen and Harro Ten Wolde; Editing by
Kirsti Knolle)