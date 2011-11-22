Nov 22 Mobile handset sales in India, the
world's second-biggest wireless services market, are expected to
grow an annual 8.5 percent and reach 231 million units in 2012,
technology researcher Gartner said on Tuesday.
There are more than 870 million mobile users in India and
the country is one of the world's fastest-growing cellular
markets in subscriber additions.
The market, however, is very price-sensitive, with low-cost
phones dominating sales.
Handset sales in India are set to reach 213 million this
year, Gartner said in a statement, adding annual sales could top
322 million by 2015.
Nokia and Samsung Electronics that
lead the Indian mobile handset market are facing the
heat from Chinese and local brands such as G'Five, Karbonn
Mobile and Micromax who have gained market share through cheaper
offerings.
"The big global brands will continue to face competition
from local and Chinese brands as some of these brands are
building capabilities to compete at a larger level covering
broader consumer segments," Anshul Gupta, principal research
analyst at Gartner, said in the statement.
For the three months to September, smartphone sales were 6
percent of the total device sales, Gartner said, and expected
the share to go up to 8 percent in 2012.
The average selling price for a mobile device sold in India
is about $45, with three quarters of the devices sold costing
below $75, it said.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; Editing by
Ranjit Gangadharan)