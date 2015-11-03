MUMBAI Nov 3 India's crowded telecoms sector is
preparing for a long-awaited shake-up as highly indebted players
jostle for access to costly airwaves and brace for the launch of
a deep-pocketed new rival backed by India's richest man, Mukesh
Ambani.
Ambani owns oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries
, which is expected to begin offering fast data
services across India by early 2016.
With about 980 million wireless users, India's mobile market
trails only that of China. But despite impressive growth rates,
many firms are struggling with balance sheets stretched by
costly spectrum auctions and rock bottom tariffs, making the
telecoms sector in India prime for mergers and consolidations.
In the first such move in seven years, Reliance
Communications (RCom), owned by Ambani's younger
brother and rival Anil, has agreed to buy Russian group
Sistema's Indian mobile phone business.
"One thing is clear: India has too many players and too much
regulation in this space. Not everybody can make a profitable
business out of it on a sustainable basis," said a telecoms and
technology M&A banker with a leading U.S. bank.
"The dealmaking conditions were ripe for many years, but the
push is now coming from Reliance's entry into the sector," he
said. "There will be a few more deals happening over the next
couple of years, and some (players) will fall by the wayside."
The arrival of Reliance Industries into the sector, under
the brand name Jio, will further squeeze players such as RCom
and Bharti Airtel.
Bankers expect smaller players to be pushed into the arms of
larger rivals, bulking up to battle Reliance's Jio.
Currently most carriers operate on wafer-thin margins, with
8 of the dozen carriers, including Aircel -- a unit of
Malaysia's Maxis Communications Bhd -- and Tata Teleservices,
holding a market share of less than 10 percent, according to
sector regulator TRAI.
Players including Aircel, which owns coveted 3G and 4G
spectrum, could be a likely buyout target, analysts and bankers
said, in a market overshadowed by large players including Bharti
Airtel and the Indian unit of Vodafone. Aircel did not
immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Tata Teleservices, the seventh-biggest mobile operator, is,
according to sources, looking for a buyer for the stake Japan's
NTT DoCoMo owns in the joint venture. DoCoMo decided to
pull out last year, as the JV did not meet performance targets.
RCom's Monday deal gave it access to more high-speed
fourth-generation spectrum that Sistema owned, critical at a
time when there is a huge demand for quality and fast data
connection as more Indians access the Internet through their
smartphones.
Others will follow suit, bankers and analysts said.
"The industry world over has three to five major players.
India has to follow that," said Hemant Joshi, a partner at
consultancy Deloitte in India.
(Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and Keith Weir)