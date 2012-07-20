NEW DELHI, July 20 A panel of Indian ministers
has finalised its recommendations on key rules for a sale of
second-generation (2G) radio airwaves, including the auction
starting price, government officials said on Friday.
The ministers discussed the crucial auction base price,
annual fees to be paid by carriers for usage of airwaves, and
the terms of payment of the winning bid price, telecoms minister
Kapil Sibal told reporters after a meeting of the panel.
"The empowered group of ministers are going to make a
specific recommendation on each of these issues to the cabinet
so that the cabinet decides," he said, declining to give details
before a decision by the federal cabinet.
India will sell 2G airwaves for the first time through an
auction following a Supreme Court order to revoke all permits
awarded to carriers in a scandal-tainted 2008 state grant
process.
The telecoms regulator had suggested an auction starting
price that is nearly 10 times higher than what carriers paid in
the 2008 sale, triggering protests from the industry. The
industry had lobbied hard before the government seeking a sharp
cut in the starting price.
The ministerial panel has the final say on most other
auction rules except on the pricing, which would be decided by
the cabinet.
The panel will send its recommendations to the cabinet in
the next couple of weeks, a government official said, who also
declined to give specifics of the panel recommendations.
The panel has accepted a proposal by the sector regulator to
allow the winning bidders pay in instalments, the official said.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anand Basu)