ROME Jan 6 The Italian state will build high-speed Internet networks in areas that have been shunned by private operators after failing to secure any partners for the ambitious project, a government official said on Wednesday.

The government announced last year that it wanted to boost patchy access to broadband across Italy and said it was willing to hook up with private firms to pursue the plan, which has been priced at some four billion euros ($4.3 billion).

However, unable to find partners, Claudio De Vincenti, an undersecretary at the prime minister's office, said state-owned infrastructure firm Infratel would forge ahead by itself.

"We will get started with Infratel and gather speed. Decisions on eventual private-public partnerships will be made at a later date," De Vincenti told Reuters.

Only some 36 percent of Italian households are covered by so-called next-generation-access networks, according to latest European Union data, against 43 percent in France and 81 percent in Germany.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi wants to give almost all households rapid broadband cover by 2020, but has struggled to convince private firms to buy into the plan because of fears the large investments involved will generate only meagre returns.

A source with knowledge of the government project said the Internet networks would be rented to operators once completed, with tariffs regulated by the communications watchdog. "In this way, all users will be treated fairly," the source said.

The government has divided the country into some 90,000 areas, with broadband networks currently covering just 6,000 -- primarily the major towns and cities.

Infratel will be responsible for bringing fibre-optic piping to the remaining 84,000 areas.

Some 2.2 billion euros have been set aside for the work with the remaining money due to come from regional funds, the source said. ($1 = 0.9308 euros) (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, Writing by Crispian Balmer; editing by Adrian Croft)