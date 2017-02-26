BARCELONA, Spain Feb 26 Nokia's newly revitalised phone business went back to the future on Sunday, re-introducing a brightly coloured version of the best-selling phone of 2000.

The new version of the classic 3310 talk and text phone has bigger screens and is priced at just 49 euros ($52). Nokia also reentered the global smartphone market with four moderately priced models ranging from 139 to 299 euros. ($1 = 0.9471 euros) (Reporting by Eric Auchard; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)