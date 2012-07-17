RABAT, July 17 Morocco's telecom watchdog on Tuesday launched a tender to select an adviser for the planned auction of at least one 4G licence later this year.

ANRT has fixed an Aug 23 deadline for the submission of the bids aimed to help it "fix conditions and modalities for the deployment of 4G" technoology in the country of 33 million. (Reporting By Souhail Karam; editing by Keiron Henderson)