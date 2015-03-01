By Euan Rocha
| TORONTO, March 1
BlackBerry
announced on Sunday that it plans to expand its cross-platform
strategy and deliver its often admired security, productivity
and communication tools to any smartphone or tablet device
running iOS, Android or Windows.
The one-time smartphone sector pioneer's devices have waned
in popularity in recent years, but in a bid to remain relevant,
the Waterloo, Ontario-based company is pivoting to focus more on
its software business and core strengths like security that won
it recognition over the last decade.
In the last 18 months the company has revamped its mobile
device management system to allow clients like government
agencies and large corporations to also manage and secure phones
and tablets powered by Apple's iOS system, Google Inc's
Android platform and Microsoft Corp's Windows
operating system using its BES12 platform.
It has also opened up its popular BlackBerry Messaging app
to those using iOS, Android and Windows devices.
At the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the company said
it plans to take this cross-platform strategy a step further and
bring the entire BlackBerry experience, including features like
the much admired BlackBerry Hub and its virtual keyboard across
to devices powered by rivals.
"This is just a very natural evolution of taking our OS, the
surfaces and security layers around it and putting it on others'
devices, so that our serviceable market is not only 'BlackBerry'
devices, but all devices," said BlackBerry Chief Executive John
Chen on a conference call with media, adding these features will
likely be available on other devices toward the end of the year.
Chen stressed that BlackBerry is still committed to its own
devices business, and the company is widely expected to unveil
at least one new device and provide detail on its device roadmap
at the Barcelona congress on Tuesday.
"I intend to continue to build a hardware business" he said.
"But there will be a lot of focus on the software business too."
Separately, BlackBerry announced that it is expanding its
partnership with Samsung Electronics, by making its
WorkLife and SecuSuite features available on Samsung phones. The
WorkLife feature splits work and personal voice and data costs
on a device between employers and employees, while the SecuSuite
package offers enhanced encryption on voice and data services.
BlackBerry had announced partnerships with Samsung and other
high-profile tech players in November.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Rosalind Russell)