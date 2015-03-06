* Telecom gear makers face off with tech giants, startups
* Software, cloud technologies make networks more flexible,
efficient
* Blurring industry lines to lead to more M&A
By Eric Auchard and Leila Abboud
BARCELONA, March 6 Telecom network gear makers
are on a collision course with Silicon Valley computing giants
as software and cloud computing have begun to change the way
operators from AT&T to China Mobile run their networks.
The shift, while in its early stages, involves relying on
ever cheaper computer boxes and powerful software that promises
to make networks more flexible and efficient.
As networks move to relatively standard hardware, formerly
entrenched equipment groups must increasingly compete for
contracts with the likes of Cisco, Hewlett-Packard
and VMware, as well as a slew of startups.
Relying more on software to run networks could boost the
gear makers' profit margins one day, but will also force them to
search for new sources of revenue. They must learn skills such
as acting more as consultants or finding business beyond their
traditional telecom operator clients.
The changes, which simplify how networks are managed, are
blurring the lines between the telecom and computer industries,
setting the stage for a wave of acquisitions as a virtual
showdown in the clouds takes shape.
At the annual Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this week,
the brewing battle was apparent in dozens of partnership and
product announcements.
Likewise, some equipment makers talked tough about their
rivalry with information technology (IT) groups as the operators
make greater use of cloud computing - running software networks
and storing data remotely on centralised servers.
"We actually see the transition to the cloud as less of a
threat that IT players will disrupt our markets and more of a
threat that we will disrupt theirs," Nokia Chief Executive
Rajeev Suri told a news conference in Barcelona before the
Congress.
Finland's Nokia, the world's third largest mobile equipment
maker after Ericsson of Sweden and Huawei of China, believes its
strengths in wireless radio, navigational map systems and its
large amount of patented technology cannot be easily duplicated
by fast-moving Internet players.
The pace will accelerate over the next five years as
industrial rivals compete for trillions of dollars in contracts
to build a new generation of networks known as 5G.
These networks must handle mushrooming demand for video and
billions of new devices including wireless connections to cars,
industrial sensors and home appliance. They must do all this
while helping operators to slash costs in an industry looking to
pare back capital spending.
BREAD AND BUTTER
Network operator Telefonica set the cat among the
pigeons this week by awarding a major contract to computer
company HP for it to overhaul how the operator's
networks run to make them more flexible and cheaper.
"What we are seeing is a coming together of two industries,"
Ian Miller, an executive with Telefonica, which runs
networks in Europe, the Americas and Asia. "Each industry is
moving into the other side," he said.
Meanwhile, Cisco Systems, which started out
building computer networks, announced smaller deals with
carriers across Europe to deliver new cloud-based Internet
services and "small cell" antennas to improve mobile phone and
data coverage in busy calling areas.
Such contracts would once have been the bread and butter for
telecom network gear makers such as Ericsson, Nokia, France's
Alcatel-Lucent, or their newer Chinese peer Huawei.
Firing back, Ericsson, the world's largest mobile telecom
equipment maker, teamed up with computer chip giant Intel Corp
to build advanced datacentres to help the telecoms
industry match the firepower of Internet groups such as Google
or Amazon.
SLICING UP THE PIE
The likes of Ericsson and Nokia will have to snap up smaller
start-ups to gain software expertise but they'll also have to
compete for targets with deep-pocketed technology rivals. In the
years to come, bigger consolidation moves are likely to shore up
one side or the other, as well as ones which create hybrid
players.
The first phase already has begun: Ericsson bought five
cloud and software start-ups in 2014, VMware paid $1.26 billion
for Nicira in 2012 and Cisco has made nearly a dozen small scale
deals in the telecom arena in the last three years.
Marcus Weldon, who heads Alcatel-Lucent's Bell Labs,
acknowledged that competition with software makers and
technology companies was intensifying, but said telecom network
companies were also raising their skills.
"It's not clear yet whether the overall pie of available
revenue will be bigger, or if we'll be fighting with new
entrants for a similar-sized pie," he said.
Software-based products accounted for roughly 5 percent of
Alcatel, Ericsson and Nokia's revenue in 2014, but will grow to
the low teens in 2017, according to Exane BNP Paribas analyst
Alexander Peterc.
Weldon and other executives pointed out in Barcelona this
week that telecom networks have peculiarities, such as a low
tolerance for outages and society's growing reliance on mobile
airwaves, making it difficult to swap some equipment for
software and ensuring that telecom players are far from
obsolete.
But their role with major customers such as AT&T and
Vodafone will change markedly as they move into new
service lines like network consulting and systems integration,
to displace falling hardware sales.
(editing by David Stamp)