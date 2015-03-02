BARCELONA, March 2 Deutsche Telekom
Chief Executive Tim Hoettges called for web companies like
Google and Facebook to be regulated since they
offer communications services much as telecoms operators do.
"There is a convergence between over-the-top web companies
and classic telcos," he said. "We need one level regulatory
environment for us all."
Hoettges spoke at Mobile World Congress on Monday where some
90,000 executives and delegates from the industry have gathered.
He added that if policy makers wanted telcos to invest then
the regulatory burden on them should be lightened, in particular
with a better spectrum policy.
Europe is also working on a net neutrality law, and Hoettges
asked for policy makers to leave telecoms groups enough leeway
to develop new services like connected cars and smart meters.
"We favour net neutrality, but we need to be allowed to have
quality classes to enable new services in the Internet of
Things," he said.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Harro Ten Wolde)