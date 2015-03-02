By Eric Auchard
| BARCELONA, March 2
BARCELONA, March 2 Telecom equipment maker
Ericsson and chipmaker Intel have agreed a
partnership deal to help network operator customers build
datacentres, putting them on a more competitive footing against
big, cloud-based Internet firms such as Google,
Facebook and Amazon.
"We will build datacentre equipment which will actually have
the same performance as many of the big cloud providers are
doing for themselves," Ericsson's chief executive, Hans
Vestberg, told a news conference at the Mobile World Congress
telecoms trade show in Barcelona on Monday.
Ericsson, the world's leading maker of mobile network
equipment, said it will help its global base of major telecoms
companies to shift to cloud computing using Intel datacentre
designs to compete more actively with Web rivals.
No financial terms of the partnership were disclosed.
Over the past decade Web-based services like Google,
Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft have stopped buying
finished computers, storage devices and network components and
instead developed their own systems in-house to create massive,
low-cost datacentres in the cloud to serve billions of users.
Ericsson's partnership with Intel, the world's largest
chipmaker, puts it in a crowded market for providing bespoke
datacentres, where it will also be competing with a range of
technology suppliers including Cisco and IBM.
The Swedish company's plan is to focus initially on
equipping big telecom operators rather than competing for new
corporate customers in other industries, its CEO said.
Telecom operators are rushing to build datacentres in the
cloud to slash the cost of hardware spending within their
networks, improve the range of services they offer subscribers
and to obtain the Web-wide reach of the big Internet companies.
"The difference is that we are going to provide it to the
market," Vestberg said. "This is predominately to see that we
give a competitive edge for our customers, the carriers."
The move builds on a number of smaller cloud software
company acquisitions made by Ericsson over the past year.
(Additional reporting by Olof Swahnberg in Stockholm; Editing
by Greg Mahlich)