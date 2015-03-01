BARCELONA, March 1 Chinese telecom equipment
maker Huawei on Sunday launched its first smartwatch, a
round-faced device that works with Android phones, joining a
crowded market weeks before the introduction of the highly
anticipated Apple Watch.
At an event tied to the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona,
the firm unveiled its Huawei watch line in classic, business and
sporty versions, while at the same time across town, Korea's LG
Electronics launched a similar round-faced model.
Both are following the lead of Motorola, which has
drawn favourable reviews for its more fashion-conscious
alternative to the dozens of bulky, square smartwatches that
characterised the first generation of these devices.
Wearables shipments are expected to jump 158 percent this
year to 75 million, analysts at CCS Insight estimate. By 2018,
almost 350 million wearable devices will be worn worldwide.
The Huawei Watch is 42 mm in diameter, slightly larger than
Motorola's futuristic rival, the Moto 360.
Pairing the device with a smartphone running Android, users
can receive text-message notifications, emails, calendar
reminders or incoming phone alerts.
It is not, as some analysts had hoped for, a watch which can
operate independently from a smartphone, using its own SIM card.
Forrester analyst Thomas Husson said whether a smartwatch or
wearable device can operate independently from a phone is
irrelevant: "Smartwatches will complement, not replace
smartphones" for at least the next two to three years.
Huawei also launched the second generation of a fitness
tracking band, dubbed TalkBand B2, which allows the users to
remove a wireless, Bluetooth earpiece to talk on their mobile
phone.
