* U.S. FCC, European authorities finalising tighter rules
* Telecom, cable groups to be allowed to prioritise some
traffic
* Exception applies to services like connected cars
* How to police these "specialised services" remains unknown
* U.S. telecom firms expected to sue FCC
By Leila Abboud and Julia Fioretti
BARCELONA/BRUSSELS, March 1 New rules that aim
to protect the openness of the Internet will allow telecom and
cable groups to prioritise and earn potentially vast income from
some types of data, setting up likely clashes with regulators in
the future.
Telecom companies such as AT&T and Vodafone
have convinced U.S. and European regulators, finalising
so-called "net neutrality" rules, to allow them to dedicate
network capacity to services such as providing connectivity to
driverless cars and facilitating the exchange of medical data
between patients and health professionals.
Whether this proves to be a loophole or a necessary
protection will only be known later.
The industry will be able to develop such "specialised
services" as long as they do not hurt the delivery of the normal
Internet to homes and businesses. The firms expect such services
could generate billions in revenue one day as everyday tasks are
increasingly connected to the web.
Telecom and cable companies argue being able to charge for
different services and speeds would help fund network upgrades
and develop new industrial uses for the web, such as smart
electricity meters.
Silicon Valley and net neutrality activists counter that
such treatment would lead to a two-speed system where telecom
and cable groups could prioritise their own content and squeeze
out start-ups who cannot pay.
Antonios Drossos, a net neutrality advocate at consultancy
Rewheel Ltd in Finland, said the U.S. FCC and European
regulators would handle the issue of what was permitted under
"specialised services" on a case-by-case basis.
"It comes down to whether you trust the network operators.
Do you believe they want to do health care and connected cars,
or are they just looking for a loophole around the net
neutrality?"
The debate about whether all web traffic should be treated
equally has become a hot issue because of disputes between
network operators and bandwidth-hungry services such as Google's
Youtube and Netflix and attempts by some
telecom and cable companies to block services like Skype
and file-sharing software Bit torrent.
The issue will be one focus of discussion this week at
Mobile World Congress, the telecoms industry's annual
conference, where U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
head Tom Wheeler will speak on Tuesday.
OPPORTUNITY FOR EUROPE
Some European telecoms executives believe that the region
will take a more accommodating stance on net neutrality in the
future than the U.S., where the FCC on Thursday expanded its
powers to police broadband companies.
The new European Commission under President Jean-Claude
Juncker wants to spur growth by encouraging telecoms firms to
invest in faster broadband infrastructure, so is advocating a
softer regulatory line on the industry.
The FCC voted in the U.S. to regulate broadband as a
utility-like service, ending decades of a light-touch approach
to companies like Verizon and Comcast.
A high-level European telecom executive said European
carriers could jump ahead in developing new businesses that use
their networks to collect mountains of sensor data from
everything to connected cars to factory production, while their
U.S. peers are mired in regulatory uncertainty.
U.S. Internet service providers or their trade associations
are expected to challenge the new regulations in court,
potentially dragging into 2016.
"There is a real opportunity to re-launch European innovation
in the so-called industrial Internet," said the executive. "A
window will exist for Europe to take the lead in connected
devices if policymakers set the right net neutrality rules."
A U.S. telecoms lobbyist acknowledged that development of
such services could be slowed if companies felt that regulators
were looking over their shoulders.
"I think when we talk about a connected fridge, we don't yet
know -- lots of future products are unclear," the person said.
"If there are robust protections for non-Internet broadband
services, we'll continue to innovate and remain ahead of Europe.
If I don't know which bucket my service is going to fall into...
that's not a great answer to have."
MORE SANGUINE IN EUROPE
The political environment on net neutrality in the U.S. and
Europe is very different. While U.S. network operators are up in
arms about the FCC taking new regulatory authority on broadband,
their European peers are more accustomed to harsher regulation.
Europeans also have more choice of broadband providers
because of rules forcing former state-owned telecom groups to
share their line into homes with rivals, while Americans
typically only have a choice between a local cable monopoly and
a telecom carrier.
Tom Phillips, who heads regulatory affairs for telecoms
trade group GSMA, said European carriers can live with the
coming net neutrality rules because a patchwork of different
national laws would be worse.
The Netherlands and Slovenia have their own net neutrality
rules. Dutch regulators in January fined carriers KPN
250,000 euros and Vodafone 200,000 euros for breaking the rules.
"The European operators are pragmatic and would prefer to
get a European policy done so as not leave a vacuum for member
states to fill," said Phillips.
A challenge for regulators globally will be policing whether
telecom and cable companies are using "specialised services" as
a way around the obligation to treat traffic equally.
The European Parliament, which passed net neutrality rules
last April now being negotiated with member states, tried to
build in protections against this issue. But those are likely to
be watered down in the final version of the law, experts say,
under pressure from industry.
(Additional reporting by Alina Selyukh in WASHINGTON; Editing
by Elaine Hardcastle)