BARCELONA, March 5 Apple's rivals want to
benefit from its magic, hoping that its long awaited new
smartwatch will finally conjure demand for wearable technology
that has so far generated more buzz about its potential than
actual sales.
Gizmos that users wear on their bodies have yet to live up
to the hype as the next big thing in technology. But experts say
the arrival of Apple's new Watch - expected to be launched at an
event announced next week - could finally get consumers excited.
"If Apple is successful, it'll create a rising tide that
will lift the whole market," said Ben Wood, a top gadget
reviewer at technology market research firm CCS Insight.
His company predicts Apple will sell 20 million of its new
smart watches this year, helping spur 150 percent growth in the
wearable technology sector to 75 million gadgets, rising to 350
million by 2018. Strategy Analytics, a second research firm,
estimates Apple is likely to sell 15 million watches this year.
Making novelty products is one thing. Getting people to wear
them is entirely another. Just ask Nike or Google.
Sportswear maker Nike halted work on its line of sports
fitness wristband products a year ago. By far the most high
profile failure to date has been the futurist Google Glass,
which the Internet giant quit producing in January.
The gangly glasses with a computer screen fascinated the
world and drew legions of celebrities, fashion models and even
Prince Charles to try on a pair, but the sometimes
vertigo-inducing product prototype found few regular wearers.
Vendors must get over the "technology first" attitude and
think in terms of specific benefits to consumers before they
will buy anything so visible and intimate as wearables,
according to a recent report by research firm Juniper Research.
"Consumers are still unsure about the use case for many
wearable devices, including watches and glasses. In particular,
consumers are hesitant to adopt wearable companion devices" that
function much like smartphones, the report said.
Now, here comes Apple, with its track record of
turbo-charging whole new categories, from music players to
tablets, with products that win wide appeal. The company was as
ever absent from the world's largest annual gathering of the
mobile industry this week, but it nonetheless stole the show by
announcing a mysterious event next Monday, where it is widely
expected to launch its much-anticipated but pricey new watch.
At the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, dozens of
electronics makers were seeking attention for their own watches,
fitness trackers and other wearable electronics accessories.
STYLE
To take their products into the mainstream, many
manufacturers of smartwatches are focusing on style, trying to
make them look less like futuristic gadgets with oversized
rectangular screens, and more like classic watches.
This year saw several companies follow the lead of Motorola,
now owned by China's Lenovo, which won kudos last year
by showing off a style-conscious device with a round screen.
Both China's Huawei and South Korea's LG Electronics
showed off round smartwatches this year.
"It looks like a real watch!" Huawei's head of consumer
business Richard Yu boasted of his company's offering, which
sports a choice of 40 round screen "faces", including replicas
of classical Swiss watches.
While makers of conventional watches have so far mostly
resisted the move to smartwatches, there are signs that brands
better known for style than technology are testing the market.
American brand Guess launched what it described as the first
fashion-branded smartwatch.
Nike may have postponed its entry, but its U.S. sportswear
rival Under Armour stepped in, launching a co-branded fitness
device with Taiwanese phone maker HTC.
Still, for now wearable smart devices mostly work by linking
to a smartphone, and consumers do not seem to be lining up to
buy a watch that acts mainly as an expensive remote control for
a phone they have to carry in their pockets anyway.
Some experts say the technology will only really take off
when the wearables can be used independently.
Forrester analyst Thomas Husson said "smartwatches will
complement, not replace smartphones" for at least the next two
to three years.
