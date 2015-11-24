WARSAW Nov 24 Polish mobile phone company P4, put up for sale by its owners, announced a near 42 percent jump in 12-month core profit on Tuesday and said it was now the country's No. 3 operator in terms of customers.

Several sources told Reuters last week that the owners of P4, which operates under the Play brand, were working with Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) to sell or list the unit in a deal worth over 2 billion euros ($2.1 bln).

In the 12 months ending September this year, Play booked revenue of 3.98 billion zlotys ($996 million), up 18.4 percent year on year.

Its adjusted core profit EBITDA, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, rose to 1.41 billion.

Play's customer base expanded by 15 percent to 13.55 million, overtaking Cyfrowy Polsat's unit Polkomtel to become the third-biggest mobile operator, behind the Polish businesses of France's Orange and Deutsche Telekom (DT).

P4's aggressive tariff pricing over the past decade has enabled it to gain a 23 percent market share.

The sources told Reuters last week that selling the business is the preferred option of its owners, Greek fund Tollerton and its Icelandic counterpart Novator, but that they will also consider an initial public offering as an alternative option.

Play refused to comment on the sale.

Tollerton, controlled by Greek businessman Panos Germanos, owns 50.3 percent of Play, with the rest in the hands of Novator, controlled by Icelandic businessman Thor Bjorgolfsson.

They gained full control over P4 in 2008. In 2013 P4 considered floating in Warsaw, but decided instead on a 900 million euro debt issue, coordinated by BAML.

The group's net debt now stands at 749 million euros, but it will grow significantly when Play pays for mobile broadband frequencies it bought for 1.7 billion zlotys earlier this year. ($1 = 0.9390 euros) ($1 = 3.9996 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Susan Fenton)