STOCKHOLM Dec 11 Sweden's Rebtel launched a
calling feature which can be embedded in apps from games to
dating services, a move which could help strengthen its user
base and make it a more formidable rival to Microsoft Corp's
Skype.
Rebtel's new free voice platform, which can be used on both
Apple Inc's iPhone operating system and by developers
for Android phones, is intended to make apps more social and
expand their reach.
Rebtel has 17 million users and is the world's
second-biggest internet calling service after Skype.
Rebtel Chief Executive Andreas Bernstrom estimated that at
least 10 percent of the 1.2 million apps in use would benefit
from the call feature.
"If we can get a tiny, tiny percentage to actually start
using it, then there's going to be a lot of traffic going
through our network," Bernstrom told Reuters.
Europe's traditional phone companies are facing intensifying
competition from Internet-based services like Viber and Tango as
well as Skype and Rebtel.
Skype, bought by Microsoft for $8.5 billion, now controls 25
percent of volume in international telephony.
Rebtel combines internet calls with traditional calling and
offers free calls between Rebtel users, but charges for calls
outside its network. It is already profitable and is aiming for
$80 million in revenue this year.