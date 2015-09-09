TEL AVIV, Sept 9 Four of the world's top telecom
operators have teamed up to invest in technology start-ups with
the view to launching them beyond their home markets.
Singtel, Orange, Deutsche Telekom
and Telefonica said they were pooling their
start-up incubators into one progamme that will offer selected
companies access to a combined customer base of more than 1
billion customers across four continents.
"The idea is to select start-ups which already have a
product or service developed and to help them reach the market,"
Nathalie Boulanger, who heads Orange's start-up arm, told a
digital innovation conference in Tel Aviv.
The size of investment will vary from company to company,
she said, and will may include data collecting companies,
security and mobile banking firms. Not all start-ups will be
launched in every market.
"The most important part is the very close work with our
business units ... to have a partnership at the end of the
acceleration program with the business units," Boulanger said.
Orange itself has helped 107 start-ups over the past two
years in 10 centres across the world, she said.
