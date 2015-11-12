BRIEF-Freenet confirms guidance after Q1 EBITDA rises 13 pct
* dgap-news: freenet ag increased revenue, gross profit and ebitda in the first quarter of 2017 and confirms guidance for 2017 and outlook for 2018
BANGKOK Nov 12 Shares in Thailand's four leading telecoms operators fell more than by 4 percent on Thursday due to concerns they may end up paying too much for 4G mobile licences at a hotly contested auction.
At 0310 GMT, shares in market leader Advanced Info Service (AIS) slipped 4.4 percent, while third-ranked True Corp lost 5 percent. AIS and True are most likely to win the two licences of the 1800MHz frequency, analysts said.
Shares in second-ranked Total Access Communication fell 3.28 percent, while Jasmine International dropped 2.7 percent.
PARIS, May 3 Finland's Nokia seeks to sell its undersea cables unit, a business that underpins the global Internet and is used by France's surveillance apparatus, two union sources and one French government source told Reuters.