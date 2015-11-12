BANGKOK Nov 12 Shares in Thailand's four leading telecoms operators fell more than by 4 percent on Thursday due to concerns they may end up paying too much for 4G mobile licences at a hotly contested auction.

At 0310 GMT, shares in market leader Advanced Info Service (AIS) slipped 4.4 percent, while third-ranked True Corp lost 5 percent. AIS and True are most likely to win the two licences of the 1800MHz frequency, analysts said.

Shares in second-ranked Total Access Communication fell 3.28 percent, while Jasmine International dropped 2.7 percent.

