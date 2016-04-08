* All telcos except Jasmine eligible to join bidding
* Start price for bidding $2.15 bln
* AIS under pressure to win licence
* Re-auction likely to be held on May 22 - regulator
BANGKOK, April 8 Thailand's military government
will bring forward the re-auction of a fourth-generation (4G)
mobile licence by about a month, to the middle of May, from a
previous date of June 24, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu
Krea-ngam said on Friday.
Licence auctions for 4G, which permits speedier internet
access and downloads, have netted the Thai government billions
of dollars.
But the winner of one auction in December, Jasmine
International, forfeited its licence after failing to
make the first payment for it last month, triggering a
re-auction.
Aside from Jasmine, all existing operators, including True
Corp, will be eligible to participate in the auction,
Wissanu told reporters after meeting Thailand's
telecommunications regulator.
The starting price for the auction would be 75.65 billion
baht ($2.15 billion), the level of Jasmine's winning bid,
Wissanu said.
True Group, Thailand's third-largest mobile operator, won
two 4G licences in auctions late last year. The regulator had
previously said it would not allow True to join the re-auction
because it already had sufficient capacity.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said the junta
was ready to step in and resolve the 4G mobile licence dispute
after market leader Advanced Info Service (AIS)
asked the regulator to award it the 900-MHz licence without
hosting another auction.
AIS, the country's largest mobile operator, has been under
pressure to increase and upgrade its network capacity after
failing to win the 4G licence in December.
The company is seeking a court injunction to extend the
deadline for the shutdown of its legacy 2G services. The court
has already permitted one extension, until April 14, from March
15.
The government will explore options to help AIS's 2G
customers to continue services, Wissanu said, without giving
details.
At a separate news conference, Takorn Tantasith, secretary
general of the industry regulator, said the auction was likely
to be held on May 22, with the regulator making a final decision
on the date on Monday.
($1=35.1400 baht)
(Reporting by Aukkarapon Niyomyat and Wirat
Buranakanokthanasan; Additional reporting and writing by
Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Simon Webb and Clarence
Fernandez)