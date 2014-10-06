* Reported 2013 loss of 91.5 mln stg vs 2012 loss of 34.4
mln stg
* CEO says heavy investment phase largely completed
* Seeking fresh financing to sustain global network growth
By Eric Auchard
FRANKFURT, Oct 6 Telecoms company Truphone will
forge ahead with rapid expansion of its ground-breaking new
business model, its chief executive said on Monday, as it seeks
to reverse deepening losses stemming from heavy investment in
the reinvention of its global network.
Previously known for its smartphone app for low-cost
internet calls, Truphone has spent 200 million pounds since 2011
rewiring itself into a network for frequent business travellers
and regular international callers.
This summer Truphone introduced a fixed-rate call and data
plan for business travellers in 66 countries, allowing users to
avoid costly roaming charges while outside their home countries.
"We are doing away with the concept of roaming," Chief
Executive Steve Robertson said of a move intended to outflank
the likes of AT&T, T-Mobile, Telefonica,
Telstra and Vodafone by offering flat-fee rates
and features such as global voicemail and voice recording for
customers including some of the world's biggest banks.
However, development of the new model has come at a cost.
The privately held London-based company, which is majority
controlled by Russian steel magnate Alexander Abramov, said in a
filing with Companies House last month that annual losses had
widened to 91.5 million pounds ($146 million) in 2013, against a
34.4 million pound loss the previous year.
It also warned, not for the first time, that it needs to
raise fresh financing if it is to remain a going concern.
Truphone has raised in excess of 300 million pounds in
financing over the course of its eight-year history, company
reports show, and officials said that it remains in talks with
current and new investors to meet the shortfall.
"The funding situation isn't really one of great concern
from our perspective," Robertson said. "It is quite a normal
condition for us. Our investors are extremely committed and ...
have supported us consistently over the past three years."
BILLIONAIRE BACKER
The company received 75 million pounds in early 2013 from
two investors, including Abramov's fellow billionaire and former
Evraz business partner Roman Abramovich.
Neither Abramov nor Abramovich could be reached for comment
on Monday.
In addition to its calling plan, Truphone offers
personalised local numbers in each of eight countries -
Australia, Germany, Hong Kong, Poland, Spain, The Netherlands,
Britain and the United States.
Customers receive its patented high-capacity SIM card, which
automatically connects to local phone networks in the eight
markets as travellers enter those countries, eliminating phone
or data roaming charges.
Former BT executive Robertson believes that Truphone's new
offering will also prove attractive to individual travellers.
It still provides the voice-over-internet (VOIP) app for
consumers but now makes 90 percent of its revenue from its
multi-local SIM cards.
"In the next 12 months, we will be looking at moving to
consumer markets as well as serving our core enterprise
customers," Robertson said of its SIM-card plans.
Truphone is also planning for a quick doubling of the number
of countries where it offers personalised numbers and local
dialing plans. "It may be that we accelerate expansion even
beyond that," he added.
The company considers the heavy investment in the
transformation of its business to be largely complete and has
been adding staff aggressively over the past 18 months, roughly
doubling its headcount to between 700 and 800 employees.
(1 US dollar = 0.6250 British pound)
(Editing by David Goodman)