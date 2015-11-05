GENEVA Nov 5 The United States wants a global
deal to reallocate parts of the radio spectrum for the next "5G"
generation of mobile devices, a boom in civilian drones and a
worldwide flight tracking system, senior U.S. officials said on
Thursday.
Tom Wheeler, chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications
Commission, told a news conference that world powers would have
to decide whether to follow the U.S. example in allocating more
of their spectrum to mobile telephony.
"The big question here is will the other countries of the
world be participating in meeting that spectrum need in a way
that produces scope and scale economies that allows the wonder
of wireless and truly the transformative power that this
represents to individual human beings, let alone to economies,"
he asked.
The United States will start auctioning part of its VHF
spectrum on March 29 next year, and wants others to join in to
reduce costs for global business.
Wheeler was speaking during the first week of the month-long
World Radiocommunication Conference in Geneva, held every four
years by the United Nations' International Telecommunication
Union.
Ambassador Decker Anstrom, head of the U.S. delegation to
the conference, said there were a "variety of views" among
delegates on the issue, and on another debate about spectrum for
civilian drones, which are expected to become an $80 billion
business in the United States alone over the next decade.
Civilian drones could monitor incidents at nuclear power
stations, check the safety of pipelines, watch over wildlife
preserves and help in weather forecasting, he said.
Anstrom said he was very optimistic that a global agreement
was possible as early as next week on a third issue -- providing
spectrum for global flight tracking.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Stephanie Nebehay)