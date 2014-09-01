LONDON, Sept 1 (IFR) - Phones 4U's deeply subordinated
payment-in-kind note lost more than 50 points on Monday after
the UK phone retailer announced that key partner Vodafone would
not be renewing its network agreement.
The company, majority-owned by private equity firm BC
Partners, put the PIK in place in September 2013 as well as £25m
of cash on balance sheet to pay its owners a £223m dividend.
The Vodafone contract, which ends in February next year, was
crucial to the business. 27% of the retailer's post-pay
connections and 16% of its pre-pay connections were made with
Vodafone in the last 12 months to the end of July.
That translated into £212m of revenue and £18.5m of Ebitda
over the period. One high-yield investor said the company
generated just over £100m of Ebitda last year.
The £205m 10% 2019 PIK toggle was issued at 99 to yield
10.25% last year, and was bid as high as 103 in January as
rumours of an IPO swirled.
The investor saw the notes quoted at a bid of 52 at 8:15am
on Monday morning, a drop of 35 points from their opening price.
The bid collapsed even further as the morning progressed.
The bonds were quoted as low as 30 by 10:00am on Tradeweb, less
than a third of their face value.
The company's £430m 9.5% 2018 senior secured notes also
fell, losing 20 points to 80 bid.
"It is very bad news," the investor said.
"There have been hints at the struggle throughout the year.
Their delayed partial bond redemption was a canary in the coal
mine, and when Carphone Warehouse tied up with Dixons it began
to raise questions of their viability as a standalone entity."
Phones 4U indicated to investors last year that it was
planning to repay some of its senior secured bonds. Those became
callable at 104.75 in April, but the repayment has not
materialised.
The Vodafone news caps a torrid year for holders of the PIK
notes. In January mobile operator O2 dropped Phones 4U as a
retail partner, but even more damaging was the news in February
of rival Carphone Warehouse's merger with electronics retailer
Dixons.
The merger, which has since completed, was described by one
investor as "a slap in the face for Phones 4U". The company had
a partnership with Dixons allowing it to operate store-in-stores
in more than 150 Currys and PC World outlets.
The latest news leaves the retailer in a particularly
precarious position. Its only remaining network agreements are
with EE - which comprises T-Mobile and Orange - and Virgin
Mobile. EE is the UK's biggest mobile operator, and the company
announced in June that it is reviewing sales through third-party
retailers.
BC Partners held 91% of the company's equity when the PIK
was issued, with management owning the rest.
(Reporting by Robert Smith, Edited by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)