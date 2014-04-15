* Price whispers emerge on 10bn bond deal
* Deal priced to succeed say market sources
* Debt services comfortably covered at holdco
LONDON, April 15 (IFR) - Numericable and Altice held the
first day of investor meetings for the 10bn-plus high-yield
bond on Monday, and gave early indications of pricing levels on
the dual-currency deal.
Early price whispers of a 6.25%-6.5% yield were given on the
Numericable operating company's eight-year US dollar tranche,
according to a source present at the meeting, with the euro
tranche 25bp tighter.
The source added that the five-year tranche will most likely
come 75bp inside the eight-year, for mid-5% yield pricing, with
the 10-year tranche about 25bp wider.
Above the 6.04bn-equivalent Numericable opco debt will sit
4.15bn-equivalent of eight-year bonds issued at the Altice
holding company level.
The source said that this is expected to come 200bp wide of
the opco eight-year, meaning the holdco bonds are expected to
price at or above 8% yields.
Official price talk is not expected until after Easter,
however, and many high-yield issuers are able to significantly
tighten levels between early marketing and official talk.
Some bankers have already dubbed the deal "the Verizon of
the high-yield market", and much like that firm's
record-breaking US$49bn investment-grade bond priced last year,
Altice and Numericable are expected to pay up to clear so much
paper.
"At 8%, this deal looks very cheap versus Wind on a leverage
basis," the source added.
Italian telecom firm Wind priced 3.75bn-equivalent of
seven-year senior paper last week at 7% on the euro tranche and
7.375% on the dollar tranche. Wind's net debt is 5.2x Ebitda,
more than a turn higher than the 4.1x expected leverage at the
Altice holdco.
A banker on the deal said, however, that this 4.1x figure
uses 100% of Numericable-SFR's Ebitda, whereas Altice will only
own 60% of the combined French business. When adjusted for this,
leverage is slightly higher, at around 4.5x.
"Another advantage Altice has over Wind is that it is a
publicly traded company, and the hard market cap gives investors
the comfort of a known equity cushion," the banker added.
DEBT SERVICE
The Altice holdco not only sits above Numericable-SFR,
however, but also Altice International, which has operations in
far-flung geographies such as Israel and the Dominican Republic.
Bond investors have to be confident that there will be
enough cash left over after servicing both companies' debt piles
in order to service the billions of new debt at the holdco.
Altice estimates that the holdco will incur cash interest
expenses of 325m, but that 967m of cash from Numericable-SFR
and Altice International will be left over to service this.
The source also said he was confident that the covenants on
Numericable and Altice International's bonds would not trap this
cash. Restricted payment (RP) baskets can sometimes prevent
companies from upstreaming cash, but this is not expected to
happen here.
"The existing Ebitda restricted payments covenants are
loose," he said.
"Ebitda is growing very rapidly, so the RP basket will just
get bigger and bigger."
The larger question, however, is over debt service before
the acquisition is closed, when Altice has access to the new
combined Numericable-SFR group's cashflow. While Altice expects
the acquisition to close in the fourth quarter of 2014, the
bonds will remain in escrow until April 30 2015.
If regulatory approval stalls, this could make for a year of
debt service without the full benefits of Numericable-SFR's cash
flow.
The source said that the structure of the deal gives comfort
if the acquisition stalls, however.
"There's a 250m cash overfund at Altice, which in
conjunction with a 200m revolver will more than tackle the
325m annual interest," he said.
