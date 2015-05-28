FRANKFURT May 28 Bids have reached 1.84 billion
euros ($2.01 billion) in Germany's auction of radio frequencies
for mobile phone network operators, clearing the most
pessimistic estimate just two days into what will be weeks of
bidding, data showed.
Germany started the auction on Wednesday, setting a floor at
1.5 billion euros. Some experts had expected it may raise only
20-30 percent above the minimum bids.
After 23 rounds of bidding in two days, the data from the
German telecoms regulator showed showed Deutsche Telekom
had put in the highest bid of 105.74 million euros
for a block of frequencies in the 900 megahertz (MHz) band.
That range of frequencies will be a hot asset for telecoms
operators because of the strength of the signal it carries as
well as its reach.
The former state monopoly is competing with Telefonica
Deutschland and Vodafone.
The regulator had set a minimum price of 75 million euros
for blocks in the 900 MHz and 700 MHz bands.
Analysts expect the auction to raise a maximum of 4 to 5
billion euros, a far cry from the 50.8 billion euros the
government raised in the auction in 2000 for new 3G network
licences, when there were six groups bidding.
Fifteen years later, the number of network operators
competing for the mix of 4G frequencies has been reduced from
four to three after Telefonica Deutschland bought E-Plus from
KPN for 8.6 billion euros last year.
The bidding process follows the principle of the so-called
simultaneous multiple round auction (SMRA) and is expected to
take a few weeks.
($1 = 0.9161 euros)
