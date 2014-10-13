ATHENS Oct 13 Greece will raise 381 million
euros from the sale of mobile phone frequencies to its biggest
telecom operator OTE, Vodafone and Wind
Hellas, the minimum price set in the tender, its telecoms
regulator said on Monday.
The sale is part of a 22-billion-euro privatisation plan
agreed with the European Union and the International Monetary
Fund under a 240-billion-euro bailout.
It will help upgrade telecom services in Greece - a market
hurt by intense competition among operators and falling usage
amid a recession.
The three firms bought mobile radio frequency rights within
the 800 and 2,600 MHz band for 15 years, the regulator told
reporters after the auction was completed on Monday.
Athens wants to raise 1.5 billion euros this year from state
divestments. It has repeatedly missed privatisation targets
mainly due to a lack of investor appetite and regulatory snags.
The regulator said that 30 percent of the amount would be
cashed in this year, after the deal was signed. The state would
get the rest of the amount in February or in annual installments
over the next two years, it said.
