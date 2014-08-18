OSLO Aug 18 Mobile network provider ICE, owned
by Ukrainian-American billionaire Len Blavatnik, expects to
announce details of its Norwegian expansion plans within the
next month, the head of its operations in the Nordic country
said on Monday.
ICE won a key spectrum auction late last year to build a
fourth-generation mobile network alongside its existing
Norwegian mobile data operation, but has declined to reveal
whether or not it will offer voice services.
ICE will effectively replace Sweden's Tele2,
which sold its Norwegian operations after losing the spectrum
auction, leading the Norwegian Consumer Council to express fears
of diminished competition in the market.
"Within a month we'll be able to tell more about which
suppliers we've chosen and which services we'll deliver," the
managing director of ICE Norway, Eivind Helgaker, told Reuters.
The 4G network will launch in 2015.
"There's no doubt that voice services are exciting in the
Norwegian market. If you look at Norwegian telecoms revenues
you'll see that a very large part is tied to voice," said
Helgaker.
"But the general development in telecoms is that the only
service operators actually put a price on is data. Customers buy
packages where voice and text messaging are free, and with a
certain quantity of data," he said.
(Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik,
editing by David Evans)