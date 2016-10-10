SAO PAULO Oct 10 Amos Genish, chief executive of Telefonica Brasil SA, on Monday said the announcement that he was leaving the company's top post was planned for Oct. 25, but had to be accelerated due to leaked news of his departure.

In a conference call to explain why he was leaving, he said the decision was discussed for about three months. Telefonica Brasil said on Sunday that Genish will be replaced by Eduardo Navarro de Carvalho, currently Chief Commercial Digital Officer at parent company Telefonica SA, confirming a Reuters report that Genish was going to step down. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)