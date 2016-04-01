SAO PAULO, April 1 Telefônica Brasil SA, the owner of the country's No. 1 wireless carrier, has sold 1,655 cellphone towers to Towerco Latam Brasil Ltda for 760 million reais ($214 million).

In a securities filing published on Friday, Telefônica Brasil said the buyer is a unit of parent company Telefónica SA. The decision to sell the towers was to "optimize the company's allocation of capital," the filing added.

($1 = 3.5531 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Richard Chang)