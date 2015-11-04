SAO PAULO Nov 4 Telefonica Brasil SA , Brazil's largest telecommunications company by revenue, reported a 16 percent drop in net income on Wednesday due to weak sales growth and rising debt-related costs.

Telefonica's third-quarter profit fell from a year earlier to 886 million reais ($233 million), missing an average estimate of 1.017 billion reais in a Reuters survey of analysts. ($1 = 3.799 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes)