(Recasts with investment plans, details of results)
SAO PAULO Feb 24 Telefonica Brasil SA
plans to increase investments this year in line with
inflation, keeping a lid on spending as a severe recession in
Latin America's largest economy hurts sales.
The Brazilian unit of Spain's Telefonica SA
projected 8.907 billion reais ($2.25 billion) of investments in
2016, up 7.1 percent from last year.
Consumer prices are expected to rise 7.6 percent this year,
according to the median forecast of a weekly central bank survey
of economists.
Telefonica Brasil laid out its investment plans in an
earnings report that showed a fourth-quarter net profit of 1.115
billion reais ($282 million), down 11 percent from a year
earlier, due to weak sales growth and rising costs.
Net operating revenue rose just 3.4 percent from a year
earlier.
Layoffs helped to bring personnel costs down by 14 percent,
but spending on third-party services and a jump in energy costs
drove general and administrative expenses 46 percent higher.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization rose 6 percent to 3.432 billion reais.
($1 = 3.96 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by James Dalgleish and
Andrew Hay)