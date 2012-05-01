May 1 Medical device maker Teleflex Inc posted a first-quarter loss as it recorded a huge goodwill impairment charge, but reaffirmed its 2012 profit and revenue growth forecast.

First quarter net loss was $283.5 million or $6.97 per share, compared with a profit of $78.2 million or $1.92 per share, a year ago.

Net revenue grew about 10 percent to $387.8 mln.

For the quarter, Teleflex recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $332.1 million on account of a reorganization of the its internal business unit reporting structure.

The management and reporting changes were as a result of the completion of the 2011 divestitures of its non-medical businesses, the company said.