MADRID Feb 26 Spanish telecoms group Telefonica on Friday posted a 17.2 percent fall in full-year core profits to 11.41 billion euros ($12.61 billion), hit by one-off charges totalling 3.5 billion euros, and missing analysts' forecast.

The firm said, excluding the charges, core profits (Oibda) would have increased 3.6 percent. Revenues rose 8.7 percent in 2015, helped by the German and Latin American units as well as a better domestic market.

Debt was stable at 49.9 billion euros at end-December compared to 49.7 billion euros at end-September.

Telefonica also said it hoped to grow its revenues by more than 4 percent year-on-year in 2016, stabilise its Oibda margin and pay its dividend fully in cash once the sale of its British unit O2 is complete. ($1 = 0.9047 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer and Andres Gonzalez; Editing by Paul Day)