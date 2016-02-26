MADRID Feb 26 Spanish telecoms group Telefonica
on Friday posted a 17.2 percent fall in full-year core
profits to 11.41 billion euros ($12.61 billion), hit by one-off
charges totalling 3.5 billion euros, and missing analysts'
forecast.
The firm said, excluding the charges, core profits (Oibda)
would have increased 3.6 percent. Revenues rose 8.7 percent in
2015, helped by the German and Latin American units as well as a
better domestic market.
Debt was stable at 49.9 billion euros at end-December
compared to 49.7 billion euros at end-September.
Telefonica also said it hoped to grow its revenues by more
than 4 percent year-on-year in 2016, stabilise its Oibda margin
and pay its dividend fully in cash once the sale of its British
unit O2 is complete.
($1 = 0.9047 euros)
(Reporting by Julien Toyer and Andres Gonzalez; Editing by Paul
Day)