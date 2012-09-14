By Robert Hetz
MADRID, Sept 14 Spain's Telefonica
wants to list between 10 and 20 percent of its German unit O2,
which it has valued at 10 billion euros ($12.91 billion) as part
of a move to raise cash and trim its large debt, a financial
source said.
The company, which declined comment on Friday, must raise
between 7 billion and 8 billion euros a year through 2015 to
cope with maturing debt and risks rising refinancing costs if
Spain, which is debating applying for European aid, loses its
investment grade rating.
While liquidity needs have eased slightly since it
successfully tapped bond markets last week and signed a 1.2
billion euro credit line with Chinese banks, Telefonica is still
struggling with sinking revenue and profits in its home market
and a 57 billion-euro debt pile.
The head of the former monopoly's Spanish business, Luis
Miguel Gilperez, warned on Friday there was still no visibility
on a recovery in revenues in a "complicated" domestic market.
"We continue to believe that Telefonica has adequate
liquidity even if its investment grade credit rating is lost.
However, we expect negative earnings momentum to refocus
investor attention on weak fundamentals," Goldman Sachs said in
a recent research note.
The initial public offering (IPO) in Germany is set to take
place later this year, though the exact timing will likely
depend on market conditions.
Telefonica's O2 is the smallest operator in Germany after
Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and E-Plus
.