SAO PAULO, Sept 28 A Brazilian court plans to
hold a hearing on Thursday on the case of a former Telefonica
Brasil SA senior executive who says the country's No. 1 wireless
carrier planted news that she acted to permit excessive price
differences in advertising contracts.
The former executive, Cristina Duclos, and representatives
from Telefónica Brasil are scheduled to meet at the
33rd Labor Court of São Paulo to discuss their case and seek an
out-of-court settlement, according to a person familiar with the
matter and information obtained from the court.
Duclos - who led image and communications at the company's
Vivo wireless unit until her departure in June - alleges that
Telefónica Brasil spread news that she had breached internal
guidelines for ad contacts. She wants Telefónica Brasil to
reinstate her and give her a chance to prove her innocence.
On July 25, Valor Econômico newspaper reported, without
saying how it got the information, that Telefónica Brasil was
investigating whether Duclos had colluded with ad agencies to
overprice contracts. The incident led to a restructuring of the
division and increased scrutiny of purchases, suppliers and
contractors, according to the report.
Duclos said in a statement to Reuters that her reinstatement
"will lead the company to explain whether such an investigation
existed."
If reinstated, Duclos said she would work to "make ad
contracts more transparent, for I am sure that ad agencies have
nothing to hide."
Telefónica Brasil said in a statement to Reuters that "it
does not comment on ongoing legal cases."
The company said in July 26 securities filing that contract
reviews are normal, although it denied having put in place the
procedures that the Valor report described.
The situation underscores the extent to which reputational
and compliance risks have grown for senior executives and listed
Brazilian companies, after a series of scandals involving some
of the country's main state-controlled and privately run
firms.
Telefónica Brasil's Vivo wireless unit spends about 1
billion reais ($309 million) a year on marketing and
advertising, and lists the country's largest ad agencies as
contractors, including Omnicom Group Inc's Africa, DPZ&T
and Young & Rubicam.
If the sides fail to end their dispute during the hearing,
the judge could open a formal enquiry into the matter, obliging
Telefónica Brasil and Vivo to open their publicity contracts and
be subject to court-mandated audit, the person and a lawyer
specialized in labour disputes said.
($1 = 3.2335 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Additional reporting by
Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Tom Hogue)