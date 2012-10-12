Australia job ads rise 0.4 pct in May - ANZ
SYDNEY, June 5 Australian job advertisements rose for a third straight month in May, a promising sign for continued labour demand even as official figures on employment remain patchy.
MADRID Oct 12 Spain's Telefonica said on Friday it had reached an agreement to sell its Atento call centre business to risk capital firm Bain Capital in a deal worth 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion).
Telefonica said it hoped to finalise the sale before the end of this year. ($1 = 0.7726 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski)
SYDNEY, June 5 Australian job advertisements rose for a third straight month in May, a promising sign for continued labour demand even as official figures on employment remain patchy.
BEIJING, June 5 After two years of aggressive deal-making - from buying stakes in Deutsche Bank and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc to taking over electronics distributor Ingram Micro - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group intends to slow the pace, or at least the size, of its acquisitions overseas.