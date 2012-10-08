LONDON Oct 9 Telefonica is setting up
a business to sell data it collects from millions of its mobile
phone customers to retailers which could provide the company
with a new source of income.
The Spanish telecoms group, owner of the O2 brand in
Britain, Germany and other European markets, has created
Telefonica Dynamic Insights to interpret, analyse and sell
anonymous data from its phone subscribers.
With falling revenues from traditional voice and text
services, European phone companies are looking for new sources
of income and selling data could be one of them.
Telefonica's first product, Smart Steps, will measure
footfall for retailers, said Stephen Shurrock, chief commercial
officer at Telefonica Digital. Other products would follow, he
said.
By using the data, retailers would be able to see, for
example, how many teenagers were shopping where at a particular
time and day, which could help them tailor products, promotions
and staffing.
Shurrock said some mobile data was already used for services
such as traffic management, but advances in computer storage and
analytics meant huge volumes of information - called big data -
could be mined in greater depth than ever before.
But the product aimed at retailers would not allow them to
identify phone users, he said. "It's not about individual
customers."
The company is teaming up with market research agency GfK to
launch the service, which will be available in Britain, Germany
and Brazil later this year.
Telecoms consultancy Ovum's principal telco strategy analyst
Jeremy Green said data was already being sold by operators, but
in a more piecemeal way than Telefonica was planning. He said
Vodafone, for example, sells network traffic data to
navigation firm TomTom.
"This is a good and clever thing to do, and it fits in with
an overall Telefonica strategy, which is to look for revenue
streams other than just selling connectivity," he said.