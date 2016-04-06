MADRID, April 6 Spain's Telefonica will sell 1.4 billion euros ($1.6 billion) of a 6-year bond and 1.35 billion euros of 10-year bond, both issued on Wednesday, said a financial source close to the operation.

The six-year bond is due April 13, 2022, and guidance currently sets the spread at midswaps plus 65 basis points, while the 10-year bond is due April 13, 2026 with guidance at midswaps plus 95 basis points, the source said.

Final details on the two bonds will be set later on Wednesday through lead banks Banca IMI, Barclays, BBVA, CA CIB, Caixabank, Mizuho, MUFG, Santander and SG (B&D). ($1 = 0.8822 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; Writing by Paul Day)