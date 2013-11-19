BRIEF-Cognitive Logic Inc raises about $5 mln in equity financing
* Cognitive Logic Inc says raises about $5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nx1q4I)
LONDON, Nov 19 (IFR) - Telefonica Europe has hired a group of banks to manage the sale of an undated sterling deeply subordinated fixed rate benchmark bond issue, a lead manager for the deal said on Tuesday.
The deal is expected to be priced today. The lead managers are taking orders from investors at initial price thoughts of low 7%.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Lloyds, Mizuho, Mitsubishi UFJ, RBS and Santander are managing the sale.
The issue is expected to be rated Ba1/BB+/BBB-, and is senior only to ordinary shares. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Helend Durand, Julian Baker)
SAN ANTONIO, April 3 A prominent wine industry businessman and financial manager pleaded guilty in federal court in San Antonio on Monday to stealing millions of dollars from retired National Basketball Association superstar Tim Duncan.
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's banks remain ready to withstand the impact of a harsh domestic recession on loan book quality, the central bank said on Monday.