BRIEF-Cognitive Logic Inc raises about $5 mln in equity financing
* Cognitive Logic Inc says raises about $5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nx1q4I)
(Refiles to add Santander as lead manager)
By Helene Durand
LONDON, Nov 19 (IFR) - Order books on Telefonica's first sterling hybrid issue are now in excess of GBP3.5bn, according to a lead manager on the trade.
Bookrunners Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Lloyds Bank, Mizuho, Mitsubishi, RBS and Santander began marketing the perpetual non-call seven-year transaction in the low 7% area and have now set official guidance at 6.875% area, plus/minus 0.125%.
The Ba1/BB+/BBB- deal will price within that range later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Philip Wright)
* Cognitive Logic Inc says raises about $5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nx1q4I)
SAN ANTONIO, April 3 A prominent wine industry businessman and financial manager pleaded guilty in federal court in San Antonio on Monday to stealing millions of dollars from retired National Basketball Association superstar Tim Duncan.
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's banks remain ready to withstand the impact of a harsh domestic recession on loan book quality, the central bank said on Monday.